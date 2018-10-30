Home | News | General | How Late Anenih got the title 'Mr Fix It' - PDP chieftain

- Accolades and encomiums continue to pour in for Late Chief Tony Anenih

- A political enigma, Anenih has been praised by his political associates and his political foes

- Chief Tom Ikimi, a trusted ally of Anenih, gives more insight into the live of the Uromi-born politician

Former minister of external affairs and member, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tom Ikimi, has said that the title of 'Mr Fix It' given to late Chief Tony Anenih, was a befitting one.

Ikimi, a trusted ally of Anenih,said the late politician had predicted no vacancy in Aso Rock and indeed there wasn’t any.

Anenih, 85, died at a private hospital in Abuja on Sunday, October 28 after a brief illness.

In a special tribute signed on Tuesday, October 30, in Abuja, Ikimi,said Anenih's departure, “has created an immense vacuum that may be difficult to fill.”

According to him, Chief Tony Anenih, who he described as a meritorious policeman, successful business man, farmer, a political icon and leader, developed and established a towering image not only in his home land - Esan, in Edo state but right across Nigeria.

He said Anenih,“consistently presided over intricate and delicate matters with firmness, utmost dexterity and finesse.”

“The wise counsel of this very soft spoken leader, most direly needed at this critical period of our Nation’s history will be sorely missed,” he added.

He continued: “It will indeed be a long time to come before many of us will come to terms with the reality of the passing of Onwalen Chief Anthony Akahon Anenih CFR, the Iyasere of Esan land, one time federal minister of works and, until recently, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees Of The People’s Democratic Party - PDP.

“Nature has once again struck to claim from this terrestrial planet, a political giant who in the last three decades or so traversed our country Nigeria menacingly and emphatically recording historic political victories and conquests which earned him the befitting title of “Mr Fix it”. When he said there was no vacancy in Aso Rock indeed there wasn’t any vacancy!

“His departure, to join his ancestors at this time, as has been the case of a number of other notables before him from our dear Esan Land, has created an immense vacuum that may be difficult to fill.

“We the Esan people have lost a great voice in Nigeria. The Edo and the South South people of Nigeria have lost a foremost patriot. I will personally miss his regular visits to me particularly on my birthdays.

“Chief Anthony Anenih lived a remarkably fulfilled life; he played his part well and has now taken a glorious exit. I wish him a safe onward journey as he goes to meet his maker and pray that God will receive him into his bosom.

“I also pray for his family to have the abundance of God’s grace to bear the irreparable loss and the strength to continue his good works.”

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Sunday, October 28, described the late Chief Anenih as “a political colossus.”

In a statement sent to journalists by his spokesman, Simon Ebegbulem, Oshiomhole said: “Politics may have separated us, but nothing affected our personal relationship.”

“We may have disagreed in terms of methodology, but there is no denying that deep in his heart was a commitment to see the progress of the nation at large and his native Edo in particular,” he added.

