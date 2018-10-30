Home | News | General | Is Tiwa Savage Wizkid's new girlfriend? All the truth!

Whenever the famous singer Wizkid is seen with someone new, the fans start speculating about the subject of his romantic life. He surely has had an eventful time with his multiple previous girlfriends. This time, however, Wizkid really overcame even himself. His new alleged girlfriend seems to be none other than the most famous female singer in Nigeria, Tiwa Savage! So, who is Wizkid girlfriend now? Is it Tiwa or someone else?

Photo: thenativemag.com

Who is Wizkid girlfriend in 2018?

Everybody knows and loves the music of Wizkid, his stage presence, and unique voice. He is one of Nigeria’s brightest stars in history.

These are the main reasons why Wizkid’s life is always in the public eye, and he is unable to date someone without the media watching their every move. The same thing could be said about Tiwa Savage, the most recognized female pop singer in Nigeria, who is signed to Mavin Records. That is why Nigerians were really shaken when the news about Wizkid and Tiwa Savage’s alleged romantic relationship appeared. The fact that there is a ten-year age difference between the singers (Tiwa is 38 and Wizkid is 28) only fueled the rumors.

So, today we bring this article to you to shine a light on all the truths and lies about Wizkid and his new girlfriend. Who is Wizkid girlfriend? Is it really Tiwa Savage, or perhaps he is dating someone else? Are there any Wizkid and girlfriend hot images where they demonstrate passion? All we know is that the personal life of the “Starboy” never really gets boring.

Photo: bellanaija.com

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage: all the truth about their relationship

The two characters of our story have known each other for a long time, since they are both very talented and famous musicians, and their paths have crossed in the music circles. When Wizkid and Tiwa Savage got acquainted better, they decided to collaborate on their songs together. Since they have released their debut collaboration, which was a song called “Bad” on Tiwa’s second album “R.E.D.”, fans noticed that there is definitely a very strong friendship between the two artistes.

Back then, there were barely any rumors about Tiwa and Wizkid, because the songstress was still married to her ex-husband, Tee Billz (Tunji Balogun). As for Wizkid, he had a new girlfriend basically every month, and the news outlets could not keep up with his tempo. So, it was quite hard to tell for sure if there was something between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, or they were just very close friends.

Still, both music stars kept fueling the rumors about them being a couple, as they appeared together in public very often and posted ambiguous things on social media. For example, this year, when Wizkid congratulated Tiwa on her birthday, he called her “our Queen, My Queen”. They were also seen together in many places, like the restaurant and the comedy show. And this is not all – in March, the two were seen in a very passionate embrace, and even shared a little kiss, when they performed at the Gidi Culture Fest.

Photo: dailypost.ng

To add fuel to the fire, the ex-girlfriend of Wizkid, Tania Omotayo unfollowed Tiwa Savage on social media, and the singer unfollowed her back. These two women used to be friends before, so fans began suspecting that their fall-out had something to do with Wizkid. Besides, Tania also stirred the rumors by adding the mysterious quotes to her Instagram stories, which described the ending of a friendship and many people assumed she is referring to Tiwa Savage.

As we can see, Tiwa really appreciates Wizkid, often calling him her best friend. Her divorce with her ex-husband Tee Billz was very messy, so she truly deserves happiness with someone else, after all, she went through. And Wizkid, who was always known for being a female heartthrob, has not posted photos on his social media with other women except Tiwa in a while, and he regards her very highly.

Of course, after so many leads, the fans and the media started actively speculating about Wizkid, Tiwa and their romantic relationship. Some were certain that there is something, while some denied it, saying they are just friends. Lately, however, Wizkid and Tiwa dropped a true bomb on us, which reignited the rumors about their romance. Care to see what it was?

Photo: thewhistler.ng

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage’s music video for “Fever”

The new hit single of Wizkid, called “Fever”, instantly became the new favorite jam of Nigerians. As the song started gaining popularity, Wizkid apparently decided that it really needs a steamy and juicy video. Even though Tiwa Savage was not involved in the recording of the song, Wizkid chose to invite her to star in the video for his new single. And when the official video for “Fever” was dropped on October 23rd, the Nigerians were stunned to see the on-screen chemistry between two award-winning music superstars.

From the video, Wizkid and Tiwa seemed like they are very comfortable around each other, as the scenes were full of the passionate interactions between the two. After such a steamy music video with the two alleged lovebirds, the opinions of the Nigerians were divided. Some people believed in true love between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, while some were sure that they are just feeding off all the talks about them, and have made this video together only for attention. Either way, in only 24 hours, the video has received more than one million views, and this fact shows that Nigerians are truly invested in this relationship.

Photo: stargist.com

After the release of the video, Tiwa Savage stated on social media that she and Wizkid are just the best of friends, and this was the reason why they decided to appear in “Fever” together, playing a couple in love. Wizkid also emphasized their close friendship and said that the video for “Fever” is very special to him. Moreover, Tee Billz, Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, added that Wizkid would not engage in the intimate relationship with his former wife, as he is his “little brother”, and that Tiwa, despite their feud, would not do this to him.

Clearly, Wizkid and Tiwa know better about the nature of their relationship than everyone else, and all the publicity only helps their careers to blossom.

The fans have different opinions on their relationship. Some do not want them to get together because of the age difference or do not want Tiwa Savage to end up being another “baby mama” of Wizkid, joining the company of the three that he already has. Some people say that if the Starboy has a close female friend, it does not necessarily mean that they are in love.

However, some people are rooting for them and find them very cute together. They are certain that both singers are deserving of finding their love and happiness.

Photo: effiezy.com

There has been no information about Wizkid’s other love interests lately, so naturally, people assume that his girlfriend is Tiwa Savage. For now, neither Wizkid nor Tiwa have officially confirmed their relationship, but there have been a lot of hints that indicate that such an outcome is possible. Time will tell if they really have feelings for each other, or if their alleged romance is a publicity stunt.

