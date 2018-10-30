Home | News | General | Top players of Premier League 2018/19 who might win the Golden Boot

Do you watch the Premier League this season? Let us look at the current EPL top scorers 2018/19 as their names are must-know if you are cheering for your favorite player or having a bet with your friends about who can potentially win the main award.

Footballers Eden Hazard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; photo: instagram.com

Premier League top scorers of 2018/19 season

The race has officially begun. EPL or English Premier League is underway. Popular footballers are doing their best, and famous football clubs are planning to reach one goal. Everyone wants to win this season.

Of course, the situation can change any time soon. Still, it is curious to know the names of Premier League top scorers of 2018/19 season and try to guess who can finish this popular race as the leader and receive a prestigious trophy – the Golden Boot.

Every year, since the 1990’s, the top goalscorer who plays in the Premier League wins the Golden Boot award. Besides, the player also receives money award for each goal he scored that can be donated to any charity. Thus, all the players are usually interested in becoming EPL top scorers and winning these awesome prizes.

So who are the prem top scorers in the 27th season of Premier League? Since the 2018/19 season began on August 10, 2018, we can already share some exciting details based on game results as of the end of October 2018.

The season is to be finished on May 12, 2019, and this would be the date when we can get all the details and information to name the highest goal scorer in EPL finally.

Prem top scorers in 2018

Below we will list the two footballers who currently share the first place as the prem top scorers. This information is based on goal.com results as for October 28, 2018. Once again, the names of the leaders may change by May 2019.

1. Eden Hazard

This Belgian midfielder currently represents Chelsea. Just like all other members of his team, Eden Hazard wants to bring the victory to his English Club that has won the main trophy 4 times. The footballer is super quick, creative, and he has impressive control over the ball on the field. He knows how to pass the best way and his style can make him a new sensation of the season if he finally wins.

Right now he has 7 scores in his new season history. Thus, he is the highest goal scorer in EPL at the moment.

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Playing for Arsenal, this Gabonese player shows himself as a wonderful striker. Arsenal has already won the main award of EPL 5 times. However, in case Aubameyang manages to score the most goals or becomes one of the Premier League top scorers of 2018/19 season, it will be another great prize for himself and his football club.

For now, just as Eden Hazard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the two premier league top scorers with 7 goals on his account.

P.S. It is curious that the winner of the Golden Boot for 2017/18 season Mohamed Salah who plays for Liverpool is also fighting for the title this year (last year he was incredible and scored 32 goals). Right now, he boasts 5 goals on his account, and there are several players who have already scored 6 times (their names are Glenn Murray from Brighton, Sergio Aguero from Manchester City, and Sadio Mane from Liverpool) and several footballers who also have scored 5 goals.

Now you know who are Premier League top scorers of 2018/19 season. They haven’t won the Golden Boot yet, but they are currently leading the competitions with the most goals for their teams.

