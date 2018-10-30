Home | News | General | Top 10 websites for freelance writers

If you are a talented author, why not monetize it? Find out about the best freelance writing jobs in Nigeria that can help you to put a price tag on your works. Getting paid for doing what you love has never been easier. Learn how and where you can earn money from the comfort of your own home and at your own pace.

Photo: and.co

Top 10 freelance writing sites

There has always been and most likely always will be a demand for professionally written texts, be it a short slogan for an ad campaign or a ghost-written book. If you are someone who is capable of capturing the minds of your readers, and you are tired of doing it for free, you should definitely learn about the available freelance writing jobs in Nigeria 2018. With the following websites, you can start earning money in no time!

Upwork

Photo: youtube.com

READ ALSO: Latest online money making opportunities in Nigeria in 2018

Whether you are looking for some freelance writing in Nigeria or virtually any other place on earth, Upwork has your back. The website previously known as oDesk offers all sorts of freelance opportunities for people with various skills, including writing.

With Upwork, you can quickly and easily find rewarding projects and get hired much faster than you usually would. Your work can be more efficient, and you can expect to be paid on time. There is a catch, however, as this website charges freelancers a rather substantial service fee (you can learn about it in more detail on the website), but the more you earn, the smaller the fee.

Freelancer

Photo: freelancer.com

If you are a competitive person, and you are competent in your skills, then you can make use of Freelancer. After you set up your profile and find the freelance writing jobs that suit you best, you have to make a bid on the project of your choice and write a pitch describing why the client should pick you and not somebody else.

If you have been able to convince the client to pick you among all the other bidders, then congratulations are in order! From that point forward, you can negotiate the terms of your temporary employment with the client and get to work.

Indeed

Photo: kilmb.io

While the previous two sites that we have mentioned are tailored to find specifically freelance writing jobs online, Indeed is a job searching platform, where you can find all kinds of jobs. If you search for ‘freelance writer’ position, you will be able to find hundreds of openings, complete with the information about the opening itself and the person/company who is hiring you.

Indeed boasts 200 million unique visitors from more than 60 countries every month, so you know that a lot of people have been using it to find their jobs. So give it a shot, and who knows, maybe you will be able to find the job of your dreams!

Fiverr

Photo: nymag.com

READ ALSO: How to make money on Fiverr in Nigeria

If you are young, there is a high chance that you have heard of Fiverr, as it is a very popular website that allows you to get or provide digital services with ease. It offers a convenient platform for both freelancers and clients to work together and achieve results as quickly as possible.

What is particularly interesting about Fiverr is that you can add a video that can help you introduce yourself to your potential clients and advertise whatever you are selling. The website also offers a whole line of extra features that can make your offer more attractive to potential buyers.

LinkedIn Jobs

Photo: schaumburgbusiness.com

Most professionals have profiles on LinkedIn, as it allows them to connect with other professionals and stay in touch with the latest news. However, did you know that you could search for jobs with the help of your LinkedIn profile?

In the Jobs section on the LinkedIn website, you can look for some freelance writing opportunities, as well as all kinds of other jobs that suit your fancy. What is particularly convenient about this is that, as long as your LinkedIn profile contains all the important information about you as a freelance writer, you do not even have to bother about creating a resume from scratch, as your profile will serve that purpose.

Guru.com

Photo: debrundesign.com

Here is another great marketplace, where freelancers can come to showcase their talents, and at the same time consider the available offers from clients. You can create an account very quickly (and, most importantly, free of charge) and start looking for that perfect freelance job.

When you match with the buyer, you can agree upon how you are going to be paid. The payments can be made by milestone, task, hour or through recurring payments. Decide on what suits you and the client best and get to work.

Problogger

Photo: picswe.com

For all the old school freelancers out there, we have decided to add this website to the list, as it has existed since 2004. It is mostly oriented towards bloggers who want to become more professional (hence the name), offering useful tips and advice, but it also has a Jobs section for all the writers out there looking for some coins.

Therefore, if you are interested in looking for some freelance positions for all sorts of writers, and you prefer a website with a history that spans well over a decade, Problogger is the perfect place for you.

Freelance Writing

Photo: freelancewriting.com

READ ALSO: How to make money online without paying anything?

Now, it does not get more straightforward than this — an entire website dedicated entirely to freelance writers. What is more, the company has existed since 1997, so you know it is good if it is still afloat after a decade in business.

On this website, you can find lots of temporary and more permanent openings that can satisfy even the pickiest job seekers. In addition to that, you can also find useful materials if you want to improve your skills and start earning more money.

MediaBistro

Photo: scad.edu

This website is particularly useful for people looking for jobs in the media. It has listings of open positions at some of the biggest global companies, and many of them offer freelance writing work. If you want to be notified when new openings appear in the field you are most interested in, you can sign up for a job alert that is specifically tailored for you.

Apart from searching available positions, you can also search particular companies. For instance, if you have a certain company in mind, you can see if they have any open spots that you would be able to fill.

Freelance Writing Gigs

Photo: freelancewritinggigs.com

Let’s wrap it up with another website made specifically with freelance writers in mind. It is a very useful resource for anyone who is looking for a job, as well as for some tips. Every weekday, you can find the newest, freshest remote writing jobs that are sorted by type.

The website also has a section of 100+ websites that pay you to write, so if you are looking for some fascinating things to write about, or you want to try your hand at something different, this is the place for you.

Phew, those were all the websites we had time for today! Hopefully, you have been able to find the one that fits your needs best. We wish you best of luck in your job search!

READ ALSO: 10 online jobs for students in Nigeria

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...