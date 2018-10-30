Home | News | General | PDP urges NASS to investigate growing tension, restiveness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly and other relevant bodies to immediately open a system-wide investigation into all violations leading to loss of lives and property across the country.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the legislators must immediately open a system-wide investigation into all violations leading to loss of lives and property across the country.

He expressed concern over the mounting tension, escalating public restiveness, violence and rising cases of extra-judicial killings in the country.

Ologbondiyan said that the frightening situation was precipitated by series of divisive and undemocratic actions and disobedience to court orders and disregard to constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens.

He said that the PDP rejected the resort to maximum unleashing of state apparatus of power against citizens at the slightest provocation.

He stressed the need for the government to curb bloodletting and extra-judicial killings of compatriots, which were never investigated.

“The PDP believes that the life of every Nigerian is sacred and deserves respect as provided for in the 1999 Constitution (as emended).”

