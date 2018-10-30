Home | News | General | How WOTCLEF supported 10,600 trafficked victims

The Women trafficking and child labour eradication foundation (WOTCLEF) says it has rendered support to over 10,600 victims of trafficking in 19 years.

Chief Titi Abubakar at WOTCLEF’s 19th anniversary in Abuja.Photo credit: NAN/Ekemini Ladejobi

The founder, Chief Titi Abubakar stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the event to mark WOTCLEF 19th anniversary.

The theme of the celebrations is: “Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation Reflections, Prospects and Challenges: Way Forward’’.

She explained that the support included sustainable micro-credit, entrepreneurship development and training programmes.

Abubakar said also that WOTCLEF successfully repatriated 52 victims from Ghana, Italy, Swaziland and rehabilitated 22 victims (16 females and 6 males) and sensitised 8230 Nigerian youths under the year reviewed.

“WOTCLEF has done this through commitment to our operation conceptual framework 4Ps+R (prevention, protection, policy, partnership and rehabilitation).

She explained further that WOTCLEF has not only replicated its structures and programmes nationwide, it has institutionalised and sustained the fight against trafficking in persons and forced labour.

WOTCLEF has also collaborated with international and local organizations also.

Abubakar expressed concerns that women and youths were still vulnerable to trafficking and forced labour through deception and coercion.

She used the opportunity to thank all of the partners for their assistance to WOTCLEF since inception.

“we want to thank former president Olusegun Obasanjo for signing the bills into law. Today the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) is a success national story.”

“We rely on them to sustain our present tempo of achievement and with NAPTIP which was established through a private bill initiated and sponsored by WOTCLEF”, she added.

Newsmen report that WOTCLEF was founded in 1999 by Abubakar and towards the eradication of trafficking in persons, and violent abuses of the rights of women and children.

