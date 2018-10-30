Home | News | General | 2019: APDA pledges to focus on poverty, leadership, education

Alhaji Shitu Mohammed, the Presidential Candidate of the Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) has identified issues of poverty, education, religion and leadership as the core challenges of the country.

Alhaji Shitu Mohammed, APDA Presidential Candidate

Mohammed disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday that the problems facing the nation were well known to all patriotic Nigerians, stressing that they have remained a daunting challenge.

He said that many governments in the past had pledged to solve the problems of Nigerians but have unfortunately failed to do so in the last decades.

“The core challenges of Nigerian remains the issue of poverty, education, religion and leadership, these are issues I want to take up as president if elected by Nigerians in 2019, “ he said.

He, however said that Nigerians now had another opportunity in 2019 to take a decision that would either shape or mar the nation’s future, noting that the political climate was already charged.

“This undoubtedly is not new; it has of course become a tradition in democracies all over the world. The APDA is set to make a difference this time.

“The APDA is set to bring to Nigerians ideas that work, ideas that will change the perception and misgivings of Nigerians about what their leaders should do for them and what they stand to gain.

“The APDA wants to recreate Nigeria. We are not inventing the wheel neither are we retrogressing because of the hard realities that stares us in the face currently.

“We want to give Nigerians a new lease of life that they would have a stake in,“ he said.

Mohammed said the APDA would initiate policies and programmes that would promote consumer rights, sustainable development and financial market reforms to create a stronger, more democratic nation and a better future for Nigerians.

He further said that the party`s priority was to fight unemployment and to ensure a fairer society for all, adding that it was determined to restore hope and trust of Nigerians.

“We pledged to recreate a Nigeria that guarantees all its citizens the right to pursue their aspirations and achieve their full potentials, “ he said.

