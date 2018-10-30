Home | News | General | police arrest fake army major in Warri
police arrest fake army major in Warri



BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI:  Police in Delta state have arrested an alleged fake soldier, “Major “M Sali  who operated in Warri and environs for almost four years.

The state  Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the  development, saying he was arrested at Eburumede Police station, Okpe local government area when he came to seek release of a suspect.

2019: Why I have not been active recently -Jimi Agbaje

The fake Major who was not aware that security operatives were on  his trail in the state denied impersonating the Nigerian army  when soldiers  swooped on him at the Police station

Meantime, Vanguard gathered that the fake soldier had been posing as an intelligence  officer of the Nigerian army deployed to the Niger Delta for under cover operations.

The  state Police Spokesman, DSP Aniamaka said the matter had been referred to the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, for further investigation.

