Man bags 22-years jail term for $250,000 fraud

A Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere on Tuesday sentenced an Indian, Mr Sandeep Gogia, to 22 years imprisonment for defrauding Boars Communication Limited of 250,000 dollars.

Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo jailed him after finding him guilty of the fraud charge filed against him and his company, Eastern Metal Limited, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC had arraigned him alongside his company on a three-count charge of conspiracy, theft and obtaining under false pretence and he pleaded not guilty.

The anti-graft commission alleged that Gogia alongside one Mr. Arun Goswani, who is at large, defrauded Boars Communication Limited by obtained the amount under the pretence of having naira equivalent of the money.

Grogia committed the offence while being the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of Eastern Metal Limited sometimes in July 2015.

The offences contravened the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and the Advance Fee Fraud and Other related Offences Act No 14, 2006.

The judge, while delivering judgement, found him guilty of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretence and freed him on allegation of stealing.

Justice Lawal-Akapo, therefore, sentenced him to seven years imprisonment for conspiracy and 15 years on the second count charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

He said that the sentence would run concurrently from Oct. 25, 2018.

The judge, however, freed him on the third count charge of stealing and ordered him to pay restitution to the victim.

He said “the second defendant, Eastern Metals Limited is to wind up and the asset be forfeited to the Federal Government”.

