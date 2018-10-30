Home | News | General | Former Lagos Assembly Speaker, Pelumi, six others arraigned over alleged murder of Police DSP

By Henry Ojelu

Police in Lagos yesterday arraigned a former Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Jokotola Pelumi and six other persons before an Ebute Meta Magistrates court over the alleged murder of Deputy Superitendent of Police, Akindele Akingboju.

While Pelumi was arraigned for aiding the escape of some suspects in the crime, the six other persons were arraigned for the murder of the police officer.

The police in the charge accused the former Speaker of receiving into his home, a prime suspect Adekunle Dabiri, who was alleged to have taken part in the murdered of DSP Akindele.

The prosecution said the other accused persons conspired among themselves to murder DSP Akindele of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos State Police Command

Pelumi pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail by Chief Magistrate A.O. Adedayo in the sum of N1million with two sureties.

The magistrate also directed that one of the sureties must be a member of the State House of Assembly.

The magistrate however ordered the remand of the other accused persons at the Ikoyi Prison, pending legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until November 26, 2018 for mention.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...