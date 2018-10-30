Home | News | General | Former Lagos Assembly Speaker, Pelumi, six others arraigned over alleged murder of Police DSP
Man bags 22-years jail term for $250,000 fraud
Death toll rises to 9 as storms hammer Italy

Former Lagos Assembly Speaker, Pelumi, six others arraigned over alleged murder of Police DSP



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/10/2018 12:08:00
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Henry Ojelu

Police in Lagos yesterday  arraigned a former Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Jokotola Pelumi and six other persons before an Ebute Meta Magistrates court over the alleged murder of Deputy Superitendent of Police,  Akindele Akingboju.

While Pelumi was arraigned for aiding the escape of some suspects in the crime, the six other persons were arraigned for the murder of the police officer.

The police in the charge accused the former Speaker of receiving into his home, a prime suspect Adekunle Dabiri, who was alleged to have taken part in the  murdered of  DSP Akindele.

The prosecution said the other  accused persons conspired among themselves to murder DSP Akindele of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos State Police Command

Pelumi pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted  bail by Chief Magistrate A.O. Adedayo in the sum of N1million with two sureties.

The magistrate also directed that one of the sureties must  be a member of the State House of Assembly.

The magistrate however ordered the remand of the other accused persons at the Ikoyi Prison, pending legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until November 26, 2018 for mention.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 239