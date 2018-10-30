Buhari meets four PDP govs inside Aso Rock
Four state governors elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.
All the governors are from the South – South region of the country .
The meeting was held inside the President ’ s office at the Presidential Villa , Abuja shortly after Buhari returned from his condolence visit to Kaduna State .
The governors in attendance included Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State ; Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State ; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State .
At the end of the meeting , Dickson told State House correspondents that they discussed issues pertaining to the country and their respective states with the President .
He, however , did not give details of the issues discussed . “My colleagues and I came to have audience with the President to discuss issues pertinent to our country and pertinent to our respective states .
“We had a robust and fruitful discussion with the President and he promised to look into it in any way possible , ” the governor said.
