Celebration As 23-year-old Nelson Enwerem Crowned 2018 Mr. Nigeria In Lagos (Photos)

A new Mr Nigeria for the 2018 edition has emerged, and he is Nelson Enwerem, a 23-year-old model and actor.

23-year-old Nelson Enwerem, has emerged as the new Mr Nigeria, after defeating 19 other contestants to clinch the coveted prize at an exciting event, which was held at the Silverbird Galleria in Lagos on Sunday.

Nelson who was the fifth winner of the contest, also won the award for the “Most Talented contestant”, and will represent Nigeria at the Mr World contest, which holds in January in Manila, Philippines.

The live show also attracted a huge turnout of fans and celebrity guests who were treated to several activities ranging from fashion exhibition, dance, musical performances and comedy by Bash and Koffi.

Speaking while adressing the media at the finals, the promoter of the contest, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, said the contest was out to discover one ideal man.

“Over the years, the contest has developed into a unique global brand touching lives and making positive impacts on the lives of young Nigerians and African youths.”



A former senator, Florence Ita-Giwa was the head of the panel of judges which included top fashion designer, Mudi; security expert, Kunle Komolafe; PR practitioner, Kufre Ekanem; blogger, Ono Bello and Temi Osin, among others.

The 20 contestants shortlisted for the 2018 Mr Nigeria contest tagged, “The Ideal Man”, began their journey when they were camped on Tuesday.

The contestants, who were drafted into the competition after a nationwide screening, were involved in various activities like business grooming, physical exercise, basic home management, catwalk, elocution, among other etiquettes.

Past Mr Nigeria winners include Bryan Okwara 2007, Kenneth Okolie 2010, Deji Bakare 2012 and Emmanuel Ikubese. The latter emerged first runner-up at the 2014 Mr World contest.

The past Mr Nigeria winners have all made remarkable impact in Nollywood.

