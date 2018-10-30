BREAKING: Just being born in America no longer qualifies you for citizenship – Donald Trump
Donald Trump has announced he is going to terminate the right to citizenship for babies born on US soil to non -citizens.The US president , who is taking an increasingly hard -line stance on immigration, said the “process ” to end birthright citizenship by executive order is underway , and denied such a fundamental change would need the input of Congress , reports UK ’ s Independent .
“It was always told to me you need a constitutional amendment, ” Mr Trump told Axios. “Guess what , you don ’ t . ”
“You can definitely do it with an act of Congress , but now they ’ re saying I can do it just with an executive order , ” the president continued .
“Now how ridiculous, we ’ re the only country in the world where a person comes in , has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits . It ’ s ridiculous, it ’ s ridiculous and it has to end . ”
