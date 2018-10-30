Home | News | General | What we discussed with Buhari - South-south governors

- Four south-south governors met with President Buhari

- The governors said they discussed issues pertinent to their respective states with the president

- They added that the meeting had nothing to do with politics

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 30, met behind closed doors with four out of six governors of south-south geopolitical zones at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governors reportedly came together about 2.50pm and proceeded straight to the president’s office for the meeting which lasted about one hour.

Vanguard reports that the governors were reluctant to talk to State House correspondents who had waited to know the reason behind the meeting that was attended only by the governors in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, giving a brief answer to the reason behind their meeting at the Presidential Villa, Governor Siriake Dickson of Bayelsa state who spoke on behalf of his colleagues simply said: “My colleagues and I came to have audience with the president to discuss issues pertinent to our country and also pertinent to our respective states.

“We had a robust and fruitful discussion with the president and he promised to look into it in any way possible.”

When asked on the area of discussion, Governor Dickson who was flanked by his other colleagues said:“We don’t want to go into those details.”

He reportedly further said that their meeting had nothing to do with either PDP or the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governors were, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, Siriake Dickson of Bayelsa state, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng in an earlier report gathered that the meeting might have centered on the Supreme Court verdict on the oil-bearing states of the Niger Delta on October 24.

It will be recalled that Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states had approached the Supreme Court for the interpretation of Section 16(1) of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act in suit number SC964/2016 filed on their behalf by their lead counsel, Lucius Nwosu.

The section mandated the federal government to adjust the shares of the revenue accruable to the federation whenever the price of crude oil exceeded 20 dollars per barrel.

