Breaking: Gunshots, tear gas as Shiites, police clash again in Abuja

Civil servants in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, have scampered out of their offices, as security agents confront members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) sect who infiltrated into the city centre on Tuesday, October 30.

The IMN members also known as Shiites have for the third day staged protests against the continued detention of their leader, Shiekh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

Conscious of being overwhelmed by the thousands of Shiites members, the police resulted to firing live canisters and teargas to scare the protesters away.

This led to civil servants in the federal secretariat scampering to safety to avoid being caught in the melee.

In a statement posted on its social media pages, the Nigerian Army had said its troops deployed on routine duty at Kugbo/Karu bridge checkpoint in Abuja were attacked by Shiites on Monday, October 29.

The army claimed the sect in massive numbers forced their way into the troops checkpoint after over running the police force.

According to the statement, “the sect members, fired weapons at troops, throwing bottle canisters with fuel, large stones, catapults with dangerous objects and other dangerous items at troops causing bodily harm and stopping motorist movement, breaking their windscreen and causing heavy traffic.”

