Home | News | General | Breaking: Gunshots, tear gas as Shiites, police clash again in Abuja
What we discussed with Buhari - South-south governors
Breaking: We can only pay N22,500 as minimum wage - Governors tell workers

Breaking: Gunshots, tear gas as Shiites, police clash again in Abuja



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/10/2018 15:57:00
  • 9
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Civil servants in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, have scampered out of their offices, as security agents confront members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) sect who infiltrated into the city centre on Tuesday, October 30.

The IMN members also known as Shiites have for the third day staged protests against the continued detention of their leader, Shiekh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

Civil servants scamper to safety as Shiites, police clash in front of federal secretariat

Police men take over the streets of Abuja. Photo credit: Twitter

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Conscious of being overwhelmed by the thousands of Shiites members, the police resulted to firing live canisters and teargas to scare the protesters away.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 236