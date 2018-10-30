Home | News | General | Checkout the romantic thing Venezuelan striker did to his partner after scoring a goal (video)
Checkout the romantic thing Venezuelan striker did to his partner after scoring a goal (video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/10/2018 15:50:00
- Venezuelan striker Eduard Bello put Chilean side Antofagasta ahead after just two minutes into game play against Everton

- Bello then dashed to the stands to propose to his girlfriend who was watching from the spectators

- He then went down on one knee before putting a ring on her finger amid cheers and applause from both sets of fans

Venezuelan star striker Eduard Bello on Sunday, October 28 caused a stir after proposing to his girlfriend amid a football match while featuring for his Chilean Primera Division side, C.D Antofagasta.

Bello was lucky enough to hand his side the lead against Everton, putting the ball behind the net within just two minutes of game play.

