Checkout the romantic thing Venezuelan striker did to his partner after scoring a goal (video)

- Venezuelan striker Eduard Bello put Chilean side Antofagasta ahead after just two minutes into game play against Everton

- Bello then dashed to the stands to propose to his girlfriend who was watching from the spectators

- He then went down on one knee before putting a ring on her finger amid cheers and applause from both sets of fans

Venezuelan star striker Eduard Bello on Sunday, October 28 caused a stir after proposing to his girlfriend amid a football match while featuring for his Chilean Primera Division side, C.D Antofagasta.

Bello was lucky enough to hand his side the lead against Everton, putting the ball behind the net within just two minutes of game play.

Amid the fanfare after the goal, Bello dashed to the stands where he kissed his girlfriend and got down on one knee before putting a ring on her finger.

In a short footage from the incident, the prolific striker can be seen grabbing a ring from a member of the coaching staff, jumping the barriers before asking his girlfriend for her hand.

The 23-year old's gesture attracted cheers and applause from enthralled home fans, despite the player being on the away team.

Bello went on to score his side's second goal, but had to be subbed with an injury after being taken down by a rough tackle midway through the second half.

Moments after being taken off, the forward had to watch as a late winner from the hosts put a dampener on his otherwise happy day.

Source: Legit.ng

