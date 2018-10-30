Home | News | General | I will fight till my last breath - Billionaire Indimi's daughter exposes estranged husband over child custody

- Billionaire Indimi's daughter exposes estranged husband over child custody battle

- In a recent social media outburst, the mother of four accused her ex of using money to gain custody of their kids

The phrase the rich also cry applies to the heartbreaking child custody battle between billionaire Indimi’s daughter, Rahama an her estranged husband, Muhammad Babaginda, son of powerful man.

Before now, only bits and pieces have been heard about the nature of the relationship of the once married couple, who seemed to be the luckiest in the world. A version says that their marriage ended horribly, with the husband getting custody of all four kids while another states that the whole deal between the couple was just good riddance.

Recently, an obviously frustrated Rahama exposed Muhammad, accusing of using money to bribe his way in court into getting custody of their children.

Rahama stated that she won the battle but had the railing overturned when Babaginda changed the rules and forced her to play his game.

In all, it is clear that the kids remain with their father despite having allegedly remarried while Indimi remains heartbroken, waiting or her kids to return to her.

In her recent rant, she made it clear that she will be fighting till he dying breath to have all four her kids by her side once again.

Na wa o.

Source: Legit.ng

