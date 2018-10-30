Home | News | General | Trouble for Mourinho as ex-Chelsea coach wants to replace him at Man United

- Antonio Conte is eyeing Jose Mourinho's job at Manchester United

- The Portuguese tactician is under pressure at Old Trafford after poor results and strained relationship

- Conte is keen to reunite with Frenchman Paul Pogba after the duo worked together at Juventus

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is eager to take over Jose Mourinho’s job at Manchester United.

According to a UK Sun report citing Sky Sport Italia reporter Giovanni Guardala, the 49-year-old Italian tactician is keen in reuniting with Frenchman Paul Pogba, who he previously managed during his spell in Turin-based Juventus.

“There are many rumours about his future, Real Madrid is tempting him but Manchester United is a team that Conte really likes.

"There are players like Paul Pogba, whom he coached at Juventus. Or Alexis Sanchez, Herrera and Lukaku, three players he’s always wanted to sign,” Guardala added.

Interestingly, Conte is still without a job since he was shown the exit doors at Chelsea last summer, and was tipped as favourite for the Los Blancos managerial role.

However, the Likes of Sergio Ramos and Co., did not allow the deal see the light of the day.

On the other hand, Conte also replaced Mourinho following his sack in December 2015, but he did not arrive until the summer of 2016.

The Italian claimed the Premier League silverware in his first season at Stamford Bridge, the same season Mourinho was named Manchester United manager.

Meanwhile, legit.ng previously had reported that Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen on landing Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss by the end of November.

According to a UK Sun report, Los Blancos squad members have moved against former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to be announced as new manager after sacking Julen Lopetegui on Monday night.

Club captain Sergio Ramos revealed the view of the club players to end Conte link with the Los Blancos.

