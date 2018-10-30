Home | News | General | Trouble for Mourinho as ex-Chelsea coach wants to replace him at Man United
- Antonio Conte is eyeing Jose Mourinho's job at Manchester United

- The Portuguese tactician is under pressure at Old Trafford after poor results and strained relationship

- Conte is keen to reunite with Frenchman Paul Pogba after the duo worked together at Juventus

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is eager to take over Jose Mourinho’s job at Manchester United.

According to a UK Sun report citing Sky Sport Italia reporter Giovanni Guardala, the 49-year-old Italian tactician is keen in reuniting with Frenchman Paul Pogba, who he previously managed during his spell in Turin-based Juventus.

“There are many rumours about his future, Real Madrid is tempting him but Manchester United is a team that Conte really likes.

