Photos; Buhari hosts to Dinner Members of APC Aspirant Forum in State House



  30/10/2018
President Buhari with
Chairman of Aspirant Forum Hon. Bashir Mohammed as he hosts to dinner members of APC Aspirant Forum in State House on 30th Oct 2018.
President Buhari
President Buhari with L-R: SGF Boss Mustapha, Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu and Chairman of Aspirant Forum Hon. Bashir Mohammed as he hosts to Dinner Members of APC Aspirant Forum in State House on 30th Oct 2018

Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SGF Boss Mustapha, President Buhari and Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu with female members of APC Aspirant Forum in State House on 30th Oct 2018
President Buhari with L-R: SGF Boss Mustapha, Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu and Chairman of Aspirant Forum Hon. Bashir Mohammed as he hosts to Dinner Members of APC Aspirant Forum in State House on 30th Oct 2018

