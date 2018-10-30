Home | News | General | … as Jigawa earmarks N21bn for students

By Aliyu Dangida

Dutse—Jigawa State government, through Local Government Service Commission, has earmarked N21 million for the payment of about 800 students’ allowances.

Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Kabiru Sugungun, who made this known in Dutse, said the payment was for fresh students in various tertiary institutions across the world for their tuition, books and accommodation.

He added that the commission had already paid local government staff studying in tertiary institutions their claims, noting that many local government staff had secured admission into Bayero University, Kano; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Federal University, Dutse, due to the support from Governor Muhammad Abubakar and staff of the commission.

