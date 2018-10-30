Home | News | General | Buruji floors PDP as INEC recognizes candidates list submitted by Dayo-led EXCO

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – In what appears a setback for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it will in line with the orders of a Federal High Court, recognize the list of candidates submitted by the Adebayo Dayo-led executive in Ogun state, for the 2019 general elections.

Sen. Buruji Kashamu

Dayo- led executive is the camp of the Senator Buruji Kashamu, the lawmaker representing Ogun East Senatorial district, who was expelled by the PDP a few months ago.

Our correspondent gathered that even before the expulsion, Kashamu camp had approached a court of competent jurisdiction to challenge the party’s stand, and the court has nullified the party’s expulsion.

Consequently, INEC refused to recognize the list of candidates submitted by Kashamu’s camp and that of the National Secretariat of the party in the recently published names of candidates for 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, in a letter dated 25th October, 2018, signed by Okechukwu Ndeche, Acting Secretary to INEC, and received by the office of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on 30th October, 2018 titled “Nomination of Candidates for 2019 General Elections in Ogun state; INEC declared its stands.

The letter reads: ” The Commission wishes to draw your attention to the decisions of the Federal High Court in the under listed cases:

“FHC/L/CFS/636/2016 Engr. Adebayo Dayo & Anor vs INEC & 5 Ors. (Z) FHC/L/CFS/114/2018 Alhaji Adewole Adeyanju (Member PDP National Working committee) and 6 Ors. vs INEC and 30 Ors. FHC/ABJ/CFS/636/2016 Engr. Adebayo Dayo (State Chairman) & 8 Ors. vs INEC & 3 Ors.

“The Federal High Court in the matters, ordered the commission to recognise Adebayo Dayo led State Executive Committee of PDP in Ogun State and receive list of candidates for the 2019 governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly Elections from the said committee.

“You will recall that the commission vide a letter dated 12‘” April, 2018 informed your party of the commission’s compliance with the judgements of the Federal High Court in Suit Nos. FHC/L/CFS/636/2016 -Engr. Adebayo Dayo & Anor vs INEC & 5 Ors. and FHC/L/CS/1856/2017Alhaji Adewole AdeyanjulMember PDP National Working committee) and 6 Ors. vs INEC and 30 Ors. which affirmed the decision of the Federal High Court in Suit No Suit Nos. FHC/L/CFS/636/2016 which is subsisting until it is set aside.

“Further to the above decision, the Federal High Court Abeokuta Division on 2“” October 2018 in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CFS/636/2016 Engr. Adebayo Dayo (State Chairman) 8: 8 Ors. vs iNEC & 3 Ors. also order the Commission to recognise Adebayo Dayo led State Executive Committee of PDP in Ogun State and receive list of candidates for the 2019 Governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly Elections from the said committee.

“Consequently, the Commission hereby notes the decisions of the Federal High COurt in the above referred cases and will publish the lists of candidates submitted by the Adebayo Dayo led State Executive Committee of Ogun State pursuant to the Orders of the Federal High Court until they are set aside.

In a reaction, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan expresses shock and hinted that the party is already heading to court over the matter.

Ologbondiyan said it is unknown to the party and to all laws guiding election in Nigeria, adding that the state chapter of any party does not organise primary elections.

“INEC should endeavour to demonstrate its fairness and credibility. If there is any crisis, INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu should take full responsibility”, he said.

Meanwhile, another document EC.25C submitted by the PDP to INEC on 18 October, 2018 the party’s candidate for Ogun are Hon. Jelil K. Amusan, for Ogun Central, Barr. Ajibola Kalejaye, Ogun East and Bankole Durotolu D. Ogun West.

According to the document Form CF 002C(I), PDP list of Members House of Representative Candidates submitted to INEC are: Aderinnokun David Olumide, Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode, Owolabi Kola Balogun, Abeokuta South, Mustapha Sikirulai Adekunle, Ado Odo/Ota, Mrs Ayodele Mujidat Balogun, Egbado North/Imeko Afon, Mrs Wuraola Arojo, Egbado South/Ipokia, Hon. Abuodun Fagbamila, Ifo/Ewekoro, Harrison Adeyemi, Ijebu North/East/Ogun Waterside, Hon. Rasaq Olukemi, Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East and Oluwole Bolarinwa, Ikenne/Shagamu/Demo North.

