Home | News | General | Operation Velvet : Lagos Police suspend exercise for one month
Ambode, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, attend GAC meeting
Lagos-Ibadan rail : FG berates CCECC over slow pace of work

Operation Velvet : Lagos Police suspend exercise for one month



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/10/2018 16:02:00
  • 9
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Police Command, Tuesday, announced the suspension of the newly launched Operation Restore Sanity/Velvet for one month to enable motorists and motorcyclists to regularise their documents.

Killings: Buhari to visit Kaduna today

The decision to suspend the exercise was reached following the intervention of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and members of the House of Assembly.

The Police Command, in a statement, by its spokesman, Chike Oti, was however quick to warn motorists that the “grace period should not be interpreted as a period of lawlessness on the city’s roads. It is a time allowed to get the vehicle documents and necessary permits together.

“The Command will continue to enforce laws against driving on BRT lanes, parking at unauthorised places thereby causing gridlock and driving against traffic.”

Kaduna/Katsina Custom rakes in N852m as revenue in August – Comptroller

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 236