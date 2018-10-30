Home | News | General | Nicki Minaj Offers $100, 000 To Anyone With Surveillance Footage of Her Fight With Cardi B

American rapper, Nicki Minaj is offering whopping $100,000 for the surveillance footage of her altercation with bitter rival,Cardi B , at New York Fashion Week’s Harper Bazaar’s ICON Party in September.



Nicki made the offer during Monday’s episode (October 29) of her Queen Radio show where she alleged that her friend Rah Ali, “beat Cardi real bad.” She also aired out Cardi’s sister Hennessy for allegedly lying about Nicki leaking the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s personal mobile number for her fans to troll.

“I never leaked a number in my life. On God,” Nicki said on her show. “And y’all continue to lie on me because it’s so important for you to make me look like a bad person, and I protected you from the situation of saying how badly you got beat.

“That lady that was with you didn’t touch Rah, she didn’t do a thing. Nobody that was with you did a thing and you know that. Anybody that wants to pull up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000. Pull up the surveillance footage.”

Cardi B and Nicki have been at each other since the former made her break into the mainstream, thereby ending the latter’s long dominance in the female rap scene.

