Gospel singer sweeps internet with lovely photos of his 101-year-old grandfather, social media reacts

- Gospel singer Bahati had gone to the village to shoot an episode of his show, Being Bahati

- He shared a photo of himself hanging out with his grandpa and his daughter

- His fans were impressed and happy for him at the same time because he is lucky to see his grandpa at such age

Gospel kid Kevin Kioko known to many as Bahati on Friday, October 26, introduced his grandfather to the world for the first time.

The singer had gone back to the village with his wife, Diana and their daughter, Heavens to shoot an episode of their reality TV show, Being Bahati.

While there, the singer and his family used the opportunity to take photos with his grandpa who he said is 101-year-old.

"He's 101-year-old and he will feature on tomorrow's Being Bahati. Baby Heaven goes for guka's blessings ,'' he captioned a photo of him together with his grandpa and daughter.

Bahati's fans were clearly impressed and happy for him for being lucky to see his grandpa at that age.

Here are some comments;

Festmstarabu Kiteme - It's a great thing bro to go back to the village and catch up with your roots.

Allylayan - Big up bro, you are my role model and I salute you. You should not forget where you came from, always revisit your past but never remain there.

Ym Jimray - I love papa.

Mendi Haven Dancer - I respect you everyday. Family is always so important.

Wizzysilver - Love to your grandpa. You guys rock.

Most could not miss to comment on the striking resemblance between the gospel crooner and his grandfather.

However, being a celebrity, Bahati's post also attracted critics who claimed his grandpa looked like he was struggling in poverty yet the singer was living large in the city.

Many wondered why he would even buy his wife a N35 million fully-furnished house and let his grandpa live in a house similar to a shack.

