Investigate growing security tension in Abuja, Nigeria - PDP tells lawmakers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly and other relevant bodies to immediately open a system-wide investigation into all violations leading to loss of lives and property across the country.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, October 30, in Abuja.

He said that the legislators must immediately open a system-wide investigation into all violations leading to loss of lives and property across the country.

He expressed concern over the mounting tension, escalating public restiveness, violence and rising cases of extra-judicial killings in the country.

Ologbondiyan said that the frightening situation was precipitated by series of divisive and undemocratic actions and disobedience to court orders and disregard to constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens.

He said that the PDP rejected the resort to maximum unleashing of state apparatus of power against citizens at the slightest provocation.

He stressed the need for the government to curb bloodletting and extra-judicial killings of compatriots, which were never investigated.

“The PDP believes that the life of every Nigerian is sacred and deserves respect as provided for in the 1999 Constitution (as emended).”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a religious group condemned the growing clash between soldiers of the Nigerian Army and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria known as Shiites.

The Abuja chapter of the Young Christian Forum (YCF) on Tuesday, October 30, said the frequent protests embarked upon by Shiites is targeted at destabilizing Abuja ahead of the 2019 general elections.

YCF said the Federal Capital Territory has suffered monumental disruption of its activities when the Boko Haram terrorists rained hell on key government infrastructures including the bombing of the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, the office of the United Nations, as well as the popular and busy Nyanya Motor park that left hundreds dead and many others injured.

Source: Legit.ng

