2019 polls: How I will tackle corruption as president - Mimiko

- The presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, is not relenting in his aspiration to lead Nigeria

- The former governor of Ondo state has been meeting stakeholders ahead of the elections

- He held an interactive meeting tagged "Conversation with Mimiko" where he spoke of his plans

The presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has said if elected as president in 2019 he would harness the power of information technology (IT) tools to fight endemic corruption in Nigeria.

Mimiko made the remark at an interactive meeting tagged 'Conversation with Mimiko,' held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Tuesday, October 30.

At the event, which had in attendance political leaders across different political parties, members of the academia, students, market traders, among many others, Mimiko said fighting corruption should not be a selective war if Nigeria is truly desirous of ridding the nation of corruption.

He noted that corruption will be properly tackled with IT tools and Bank Verification Number (BVN) which will make it possible and easy to track the movement of money across the country.

The ZLP presidential hopeful said, “if we can track movement of money with the BVN, we can effectively tackle corruption. If elected president, we will implement policies that will limit the movement of high denomination cash.

“We will also reform the law to ensure that delay of justice is totally removed from our judicial system.”

On his plan for restructuring, Mimiko said he will employ legislative, constitutional and administrative approaches to ensure restructuring.

He said his government will make move for legislation that will ensure 60% of resources are devolved to component units, establish special bureau to daily tackle issue of restructuring.

“As an evangelist of restructuring, I have always said restructuring is not a north versus south issue. Restructuring will advance the development of every part of this country, it will ensure all the exotic minerals in the states are properly exploited to create jobs for people in the states and pay necessary taxes to the federal government,” Mimiko added.

“Restructuring is not about oil and gas alone, its about leveraging all natural resources that abound in all parts of the country to engender development,” he concluded.

