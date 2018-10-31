Home | News | General | 2019 polls: Kogi women plan 1.2 million-man march for Atiku

Some women in Kogi state under the aegis of Success Initiative Women for Atiku, have announced their plan to stage a 1.2 million-man march in support Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Leader of the group, Evangelist Funso Lami Johnson, says plans have already been perfected to stage the procession when she led a delegation to visit the PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, October 30 in Abuja.

Responding, Ologbondiyan urged the women not to relent in their campaign but continue to propagate the message until victory is secured.

He, however, informed them that the PDP has announced the streamlining of all its presidential support and volunteer groups across the country, to ensure a centralized activity under the supervision of the party and the Presidential Campaign Council.

According to him, the party has opened strategic platforms for all support groups to directly participate in the campaign.

He said the PDP has received “unprecedented goodwill and support from millions of Nigerians across all sections of the country, irrespective of ethnicity, religious and political leaning, since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as our presidential candidate.

“Today, Atiku Abubakar has the highest demography of support and volunteer groups across the nooks and crannies of our country. The support we are receiving is monumental.”

Ologbondiyan said Nigerians are eager to vote in Atiku Abubakar due to his proven national and international connection and capacity for wealth creation, massive employment opportunities for the youths, as well as ability to engender national cohesion and unity among the people.

While urging Nigerians to disregard the smear campaigns by the Buhari presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP spokesman assured that the PDP will run an issue based campaign with all support groups streamlined for coordinated action.

He further explained that the PDP has already created critical engagement platforms to coordinate all its activities, adding that all its campaign strategies, policy direction, programmes and promise to Nigerians will be streamlined through the party to ensure effectiveness and responsibility.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili, has called on Nigerians to reject the presidential candidates of the APC and PDP in the upcoming 2019 presidential elections.

Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, said the cycle of leadership failure in Nigeria is unsustainable and it has to end.

According to her, the country deserves better than the quality of leadership it currently gets.

Source: Legit.ng

