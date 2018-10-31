Home | News | General | After Atiku's tax controversy, Donald Duke tells INEC he made N5.6 million in 3-years

- Donald Duke has finally revealed his total earning between 2015 to 2017

- The former governor in his clearance form submitted to INEC said he earned N5.6 million in three years

- He also said he paid a tax of N400,000 within this stated period of years

A former governor of Cross River state and the national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Donald Duke, has said that he earned N5,618,419 between 2015 and 2017.

Duke, in his tax certificate with serial number 290664 which was attached to his clearance form CF001 made this known to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, he also paid a tax of N400,000 within the said period of three years through his business.

Punch reports that the former governor also said that he has never been indicted for fraud by a judicial panel.

He also claimed that he had never been involved in certificate forgery.

Also attached in Duke's clearance form is his Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) which indicated that he passed all subjects in 1977.

However, mathematics was not listed among the subjects he sat for.

It was also shown that the former governor graduated from Ahmadu Bello University with a Second Class (lower division) in law.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Duke had said he would be a better president judging from what he said were the failings of the current administration.

The former governor in an interview with DW Africa said the leadership in the country was totally out of tune with the current reality in the nation.

He said: “Because I see such obvious failings. I see a leadership that is steeped in the past; that has refused to evolve with a nation that is predominantly a nation of young aspiring people and still doing things the way they were done many years ago and did not work."

