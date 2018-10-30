Home | News | General | Deal with them decisively according to law - IGP puts Police commissioners on red alert over Shiites' crisis

The inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris, has placed all commissioners of police on red alert over the activities of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

A statement by the Police Force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Tuesday, October 30, in Abuja, said that the commissioners, especially those facing likely threats by the Shiites, to deal with them decisively in accordance with the law.

“They are to deal decisively in accordance with the law with the sect and prevent the group from causing breakdown of law and order in those states,” he said.

Moshood said that the IGP had directed a thorough investigation and prosecution of the 400 members of the sect arrested by the police in Abuja on Tuesday, October 30, over alleged violent protest.

The spokesman said that the suspects would be charged to court for terrorism.

He also said that the I-G condemned the attack on police personnel and the setting ablaze of police vehicle, allegedly by the Shiites, warning that the police would not condone lawlessness and disturbance of public peace by any group.

“The full weight of the law will be applied on perpetrators of violence and lawlessness that can lead to breach of the peace, and law and order anywhere in the country,” he added.

He implored residents of FCT and other contiguous States to to be vigilant and go about their lawful engagements without fear.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the police in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said 400 members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, had been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s violent protest in the territory.

Commissioner of police in the area, Mr Bala Ciroma, stated this when he presented the suspects to the media at the command’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the suspects had been detained for discreet investigation, adding that dangerous weapons were also recovered from them.

