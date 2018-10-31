Home | News | General | Is she dating us both in the same office?

Dear Bunmi,

I work in the technical department in my office as I am an electrical engineer. Last year, I finally had the courage to approach one of the secretaries in my office and she agreed to be my girlfriend. We’ve been lovers since then and I’ve lavished a lot of time and money on her.

A colleague recently informed me that he had it on good authority that my girl is sleeping with her immediate boss, who also happens to be my boss.

I was obviously the last to know as many members of staff have confirmed this. Naturally, I am devastated. I love her but I don’t want to lose my job. What should I do?

Emma,

By e-mail.

Dear Emma,

You have to make quick judgment here and get a grip on the fact that you have to keep your work and your love life separate.

It is unfortunate that you’ve fallen in love with this girl. A girl who strings two men along in the same office is usually tagged a trollop and the earlier you gave her the push, the better for your peace of mind.

Office relationships are very difficult at the best of times without having to tread on your boss’ toes.

