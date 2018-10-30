Home | News | General | NLNG Train-7: We’re working with Kachikwu, to ensure local content —N-Delta youths
NLNG Train-7: We’re working with Kachikwu, to ensure local content —N-Delta youths



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/10/2018 23:12:00
By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Niger Delta Youths Coalition for Peace and Progress, NDYCPP, yesterday said it is collaborating with oil industry leadership to ensure the participation of youths in the NLNG Train-7, in order to reduce the domination of foreign companies.

Chairman of NDYCPP organising committee, Chris Jumbo, who said this in Yenagoa, noted that arrangements have been concluded to hold a forum of stakeholders on the NLNG Train-7 in Bonny, later in November.

Kachikwu
•Kachikwu: Hosted APC Northern leaders

He said the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, would lead other industry chiefs to the event.

Others expected at the forum include Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDM), Mr. Simbi Wabote, and  Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and  Amnesty Coordinator, Prof Charles Dokubo.

Please, let’s unite for our unity, Ohanaeze Ndigbo begs IPOB

NLNG Train-7 is a gas production expansion project valued at over $7 billion by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) located in Bonny Island in Rivers.

Jumbo explained that NDYCPP was engaging other organisations in building the capacity of host communities to participate meaningfully in the business activities to be created by the project.

