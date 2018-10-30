Oboro donates relief materials to Delta flood victims
By Gab Ejuwa
Delta Central senatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and member, representing Okpe, Sapele, Uvwie Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Evelyn Oboro, has donated relief materials and food items to flood victims in IDP camps in Ewu community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.
Mr. Peter Odiobara who presented the items on behalf of the PDP senatorial candidate, said the items will serve as palliatives to the flood victims.
He added that the gesture was a testimony to Oboro’s readiness to always support her people better whenever the need arises.
“Oboro is always passionate about rendering help to our people. These relief materials are to complement the efforts of Delta State Emergency Management Agency.”
