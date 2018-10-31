Saraki expresses concern over Shi’ite, security agencies’ clash in Abuja
Senate President, Bukola Saraki has condemned the ongoing clash between security agencies and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, INM, otherwise known as Shi’ites
Saraki in a post on his Twitter page lamented the loss of lives in Abuja and called on protesters and security agents to exercise restraint and maintain peace.
The Senate President wrote: “From the reports I have received, the ongoing protest in Abuja is escalating — with significant loss of lives and damage to property.
“Right now, I call on the protesters and our security agents to exercise extreme restraint and tow the path of peace.”
DAILY POST reports that members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, INM, otherwise known as Shi’ites on Tuesday stormed Abuja again and consequently clashed with security agents.
The Shi’ites members continued protesting against the continued detention of thier leader, El-Zazakky.
The protesters were in their numbers matching to the Central Business District of Abuja when they were stopped by men of the Nigeria Police, who fired gunshots and teargas to disperse them.
