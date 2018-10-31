Home | News | General | Nnamdi Kanu blows hot over death of Shiites, sends message to Britain, UN

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has spoken out against the alleged killing of Shiites protesters.

Kanu lashed out at the Nigerian Army and accused them of seizing every opportunity to turn peaceful protests to “a theatre of war”.



The IPOB leader also called on Britain, the United Nations and the European Union to intervene.

He tweeted: “The #terrorist Nigerian army seizes every opportunity to turn peaceful protest to a theatre of war.

“The barbaric murder of #Shiites protesters on 29/10/2018 is evil.

“Britain, UN and EU cannot pretend they are not seeing what is happening.

“Release all political detainees now!”

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (INM) otherwise known as Shiites, on Tuesday stormed Abuja again and consequently clashed with security agents.

They were protesting against the continued detention of thier leader, El-Zazakky.

The protesters were in their numbers matching to the Central Business District of Abuja when they were stopped by men of the Nigeria Police, who fired gunshots and teargas to disperse them.

Several persons were injured.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...