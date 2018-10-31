Home | News | General | Obaseki declares 3-day mourning in Edo for Anenih
Nnamdi Kanu blows hot over death of Shiites, sends message to Britain, UN
Buhari inaugurates 2019 Armed Forces emblem fund, donates N10m on behalf of FG

Obaseki declares 3-day mourning in Edo for Anenih



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 00:25:00
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Tuesday declared a three-day mourning period in honour of late elder statesman, Chief Tony Anenih.

According to NAN, Obaseki announced the mourning period after his visit to the family residence of the late political icon in Abuja.

He said the mourning period would take effect from Wednesday, Oct. 31 till Friday, Nov. 2.

The Governor, who had expressed deep sadness over the passing of the former Minister of Works and Housing and the Iyasele of Esan land, said the mourning period was a mark of honour for Anenih.
Obaseki also expressed the state government’s resolve to give the late consummate statesman, a political icon with an outstanding career, who believed in a prosperous Edo, a state burial, during which flags would be flown at half-mast in the state.
The Governor was received by the late politician’s eldest son, Tony Anenih Jnr, in the company of a former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, and other members of the family and friends.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192