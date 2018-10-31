Home | News | General | Buhari inaugurates 2019 Armed Forces emblem fund, donates N10m on behalf of FG

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, October 31, inaugurated the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund.

He announced a donation of N10m on behalf of the federal government at the event held at Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

From today till January 15, 2019, top government officials and other Nigerians are expected to hang the emblem on their clothes as a mark of appreciating the efforts of fallen soldiers.

READ ALSO: 2019: Buhari may not as much northern votes as he got in 2015 - Shekarau

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army said it had discovered a shallow grave where a missing major general, Muhammed Alkali, was reportedly buried after he was killed.

The Army said the body was later exhumed and reburied somewhere else by the killers, according to the information provided to it by some of the arrested suspects.

According to the army, the shallow grave was confirmed by four independent sources in the community and also by sniffer dogs.

There is a distance of one kilometre between the main road and the location of the grave.

Alkali was the immediate past chief of administration of the Nigerian Army. He was declared missing on September 3 when he was traveling from Abuja to Bauchi state. He is believed to have been killed by his abductors.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our app for android, read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

The missing general's car was found weeks ago in the community’s pond after it was drained.

A blood-stained T-shirt, a boxer short and a pair of shoes believed to belong to the general were reportedly found in the car.

A day after the car was found, the army cordoned off the Dura Du community and arrested 30 suspects in connection with the suspected murder of the general.

TY Danjuma, Nigerian army and the herdsmen crisis | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...