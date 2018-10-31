Home | News | General | Mikel Obi dismisses Gernot Rohr's claims about his future with Super Eagles

- John Obi Mikel has rejected claims credited to Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr for his exclusion from Nigeria matches in November

- Rohr was quoted as saying that Mikel was no longer interested in playing for Nigeria

- The China-based midfielder inists the 2019 AFCON remains his priority

Nigeria’s captain John Obi Mikel and Ogenyi Onazi have reacted to claims credited to Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr as reasons for excluding them for the 2019 AFCON qualifier against South Africa and the international friendly with Cranes of Uganda next month.

According to the Sun report citing footballlive.ng report, the pair have rejected the Franco-German manager’s reasons from not extending an invitation for November’s double header.

Speaking on Tuesday with Kwese ESPN, Rohr admitted that Mikel was no longer interested in playing for Nigeria, at the moment.

“Mikel told me that he would tell me when he will be ready to come back. He didn’t tell me yet. So I wait,” the German tactician noted, even as he was quick to add. “I hope that we can go with him to AFCON and win it for him.”

However, in a chat with Footballlive.com from his base in China, Mikel revealed he has not stopped representing Nigeria, rather he was battling fitness issues presently.

Mikel Obi dismisses Gernot Rohr's claims about his future with Super Eagles

“My commitment to the national team remains 100%; I still remain a part of the team and will always support the lads.

“The Nations Cup remains our ultimate goal for now and we are just one point away from reaching that target,” Mikel added.

On his part, Turkey-based Onazi is still unhappy about rumours mongers, who claim he was not injured in the Super Eagles camp.

“Why would I fake injury, I was injured in training and I have to rest the leg which I did.

“I am a professional player with a 100 percent dedication to my job, I have always believe in professionalism which is key and that has helped me a lot in my career.

“I have played for this country even with injury before, I think I deserve some respect from this people who are spreading such bad information about me.

“I have to respect the coach’s decision for leaving me out of the tie for now.

“We are a family in the camp and that has been our secret in the senior National team,” Onazi submitted.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously had reported that Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr has revealed that Mikel Obi's exclusion from the team that will face South Africa wasn't intentional.

The German born tactician, who recently released the squad for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier said the player requested to be left out of the team.

Mikel was not part of the team that beat Libya home and away in their last qualifying series earlier this month.

