Tears at Stamford Bridge as former Chelsea star and manager dies



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 07:10:00
  • 6
  • 0
- Stamford Bridge legend Ken Shellito dies at the age of 78

- The ex-Chelsea defender suffered from kidney and lung infection

- He his only match for England against Czechoslovakia in 1963

Former Chelsea star and manager Ken Shellito has passed away at the age of 78.

Shellito spent his entire playing career with the Blues between 1959 and 1965 and made over 100 appearances for the club.

The full-back played his only match for England against Czechoslovakia in 1963 and was manager at Stamford Bridge from 1977 to 1978.

