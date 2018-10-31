Home | News | General | Tears at Stamford Bridge as former Chelsea star and manager dies

- Stamford Bridge legend Ken Shellito dies at the age of 78

- The ex-Chelsea defender suffered from kidney and lung infection

- He his only match for England against Czechoslovakia in 1963

Former Chelsea star and manager Ken Shellito has passed away at the age of 78.

Shellito spent his entire playing career with the Blues between 1959 and 1965 and made over 100 appearances for the club.

The full-back played his only match for England against Czechoslovakia in 1963 and was manager at Stamford Bridge from 1977 to 1978.

READ ALSO: Neymar reveals Ronaldo and Messi inspires him to be the best

He left the west London club after less than a year in charge as his side were rooted to the bottom of the First Division and in danger of relegation.

Shellito went on to manage Cambridge United in 1985 before moving to Asia in the 1990s where he took charge of Kualar Lumpar FA, Perak FA and Sabah FA, managing the clubs which oversee all the football activities in respective cities.

The ex-defender also worked as an analyst for the Asian Football Confederation and he set up football academies in London and Penampang.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Shellito died in his home in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia leaving behind his wife Jeany and two daughters.

According to the New Straits Times, Shellito has battled with lung infection and kidhey complications before passing away.

He was discharged and returned home before giving up the ghost in the morning.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 3.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Glenn Hoddle is seriously ill after collapsing at the BT Sport studios during Saturday’s Premier League coverage.

According to NBC Sports report, the football icon who was celebrating his 61st birthday anniversary, took ill moments the football show went off air.

Who will win the champions league? - on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...