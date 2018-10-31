Home | News | General | The beautiful love story of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The love story of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has captured the attention of many, so today, we want to provide you with a full breakdown of their relationship. Find out how and when the two met, when they got engaged and when we can expect the Priyanka Chopra marriage!

Photo: sg.news.yahoo.com

How love has blossomed between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

In case you have been living under a rock for the past year and a half, famous Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is set to marry one of the Jonas brothers, namely Nick, who is a popular American singer and actor.

It seems like just yesterday the rumours appeared about these two dating, and now we already have the date for the wedding, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Even though you might think that the couple has not been together for all that long to make such an important step in their relationship, it turns out that they have known each other for a while.

The first time Priyanka got to meet Nick was through a mutual friend a few years back. The friend in question was Graham Rogers who starred with Chopra in Quantico and appeared alongside Jonas in 2015 movie ‘Careful What You Wish For’. Rogers introduced them to one another, they chatted via text for a while, and soon they appeared together at the 2017 Met Gala.

Priyanka looked breathtakingly gorgeous in her trench coat-like gown with an enormous train and with the handsome Nick Jonas at her side. As soon as the cameras captured the pair in the stunning photos from the event, rumours started flying immediately. However, it turned out that they simply decided to go together because they were both going to wear Ralph Lauren.

Photo: people.com

Chopra’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! curbed the enthusiasm of those who saw the sparks of romance fly between the two, as she claimed that there was nothing going on between them, and their decision to go together was rather spontaneous.

For a whole year, Jonas and Chopra have not been seen together, until in May 2018, they were spotted at the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ performance at the Hollywood Bowl, as well as at the L.A. Dodgers game.

Photo: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

And if those two sightings were not enough to get the rumour mill started again, then their Memorial Day outing with the friends definitely got everyone riled up. Even though they behaved in a mostly friendly fashion, some fans started hearing faint sounds of the wedding bells in the distance.

To prove that point, by the end of the month, Chopra and Jonas have been spotted being all lovey-dovey at a restaurant, and they started leaving cute comments under each other’s photos on Instagram (@priyankachopra and @nickjonas). Oh, the modern love!

After that, it seemed like things have escalated quickly. Not even a month after they have been first spotted holding hands, Nick was already taking Priyanka to meet his parents. While this was primarily due to his cousin’s wedding, it was still quite a big step for Jonas, as, according to sources, he has never done this before with any of his previous girlfriends.

Photo: freepressjournal.in

When Chopra returned the favour and took Jonas to Mumbai to meet her family, the sceptics (what little was left of them) had no arguments left: these two were together! While they were there, they have decided to finally (finally!) make things official (at least on Instagram), as both posted telling stories to their accounts, which have proven that the rumours were true.

In July, the pair was spotted enjoying several double dates with Nick’s brother Joe, who is a singer like his bro, and his fiancée Sophie Turner, who you might know for her roles in Game of Thrones and X-Men. The third Jonas (Kevin) was, unfortunately, the fifth wheel at their dinner date.

After their dinner with Joe, Sophie and Kevin in London, Priyanka and Nick met up with Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, and the four of them had splendid time together.

It just so happens that July is Chopra’s birth month, and after all those double dates with the engaged and married couples, Jonas probably decided to follow their example and, as they say, put a ring on it. By the end of the month, the news surfaced that Nick proposed to Priyanka on her birthday, and, lo and behold, she said yes!

That said, we are yet to see them exchange their vows, so when is the big day? Let’s find out.

When will Nick Jonas become Priyanka Chopra husband?

For years, fans have been waiting to see their favourite Hollywood/Bollywood star get married. A lot of people who are of Priyanka Chopra age have tied the knot long ago, and the actress has not even had too many significant relationships before Nick. So when the news about the engagement came out, everyone was eager to know what date to mark in their calendars.

Back in August, the couple had their traditional engagement ceremony in India, and since then, they have just been lovey-dovey all over the place: Instagram posts, comments, real life romantic outings and so on. But we still had no date to count down to.

However, not that long ago, Times Of India found out that the wedding is set to be on November 30, 2018, which is only a month away now! It is going to be a family affair, 200 closest guests at the stunning Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Priyanka said numerous times that she wanted a traditional wedding, and it seems like that is exactly what she is going to get.

On October 28, the bride-to-be had her bridal shower, which was absolutely fabulous. Not only was it in a fancy location (New York City’s Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Café), but the guest list was also impressive. Among the guests were Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Ripa and Danielle Jonas, Chopra’s future sister-in-law. Chopra looked positively glowing in her impressive Marchesa gown. Just imagine how much more beautiful she is going to look on her wedding day.

Despite being in a relationship for about half a year (that we know of), Priyanka and Nick have decided to take this very important step. Both of them have talked in various interviews how they could not wait to start a family, so it seems like their time has finally come.

Let’s just hope that they have not jumped into it too fast. But, at the end, they are both grown adults who can make their own conscious decisions. All that is left for us to do is to wish them love and happiness in the upcoming years!

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

