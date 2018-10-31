Home | News | General | Wayne Rooney reveals the architects of Man United poor form this season

- Man United legend Wayne Rooney has urged Red Devils stars to step up their game

- The Old Trafford side are currently struggling as they rank eighth on the EPL log

- They returned to winning ways after beating Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford after losing 1-0 to Juventus in their last Champions League meeting

Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United stars must step up their game to improve the club's chances of competing for silverware this term.

The Red Devils have not been very convincing since the start of this season - with many blaming the problem on the manager, Jose Mourinho.

They are currently eighth on the log with 17 points from 10 games, and the former United star, who currently plays for DC United believes the players have to do more.

"Obviously they are going through a difficult period at the minute but Jose Mourinho is very experienced and I think some players have to do a little bit better," United's former captain told BBC Sport.

"Hopefully they can turn their form around, win a few more games and keep the pressure on the top of the table and get back up there, which is where we all want to see them."

When asked if the players were working to ensure the Portuguese manager get sacked, Rooney said: "In my experience, I have never seen or heard of a player not wanting to play in the game because they have had a falling out with the manager.

"I don’t think as a player you could do that, you’ve got to respect the club and the fans and also respect your team-mates.

"I don’t think any player, certainly at Manchester United, will be not playing for Jose, I’m sure they’re all working hard behind the scenes to get results."

Legit.ng recall that Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has weighed in on the Jose Mourinho saga by suggesting the players needed to take some responsibility as well.

Having made the worst start to a Premier league campaign in 29 years, the pressure was all on Mourinho with reports that he was going to be sacked regardless of the result against Newcastle United flooding social media.

The Red Devils fought from two goals down to win against the Magpies 3-2 at Old Trafford in a result which somewhat took the pressure of the Portuguese, but Rooney maintained the players also shared the blame in the club’s low tide early in the season.

