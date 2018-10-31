Home | News | General | Wayne Rooney reveals the architects of Man United poor form this season
  31/10/2018
- Man United legend Wayne Rooney has urged Red Devils stars to step up their game

- The Old Trafford side are currently struggling as they rank eighth on the EPL log

- They returned to winning ways after beating Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford after losing 1-0 to Juventus in their last Champions League meeting

Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United stars must step up their game to improve the club's chances of competing for silverware this term.

The Red Devils have not been very convincing since the start of this season - with many blaming the problem on the manager, Jose Mourinho.

They are currently eighth on the log with 17 points from 10 games, and the former United star, who currently plays for DC United believes the players have to do more.

"Obviously they are going through a difficult period at the minute but Jose Mourinho is very experienced and I think some players have to do a little bit better," United's former captain told BBC Sport.

