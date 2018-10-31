Home | News | General | Police arrest 4 officers, 3 LASTMA officials for extorting N75,000 from motorists

Karma caught four policemen and three officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) as they were arrested for allegedly using the uniform to extort motorist in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos state, Vanguard reports.

The policemen and officials of LATSMA met their waterloo when they were busted by the joint team of policemen from Area ‘E’ Festac command and X-Squad following series of allegation of extortion by members of the public.

Legit.ng gathers that among the crimes levelled against the security operatives were accusing the motorists of driving against traffic, and alleging them of not having valid documents in order to extort them.

Also available in the report is the allegation that the policemen would accost the motorists to a place where they were threatened and afterwards shrunk dry.

Imohimi Edgal, the commissioner of police in Lagos state said upon receiving petitions against the actions of the arrested suspects, he directed the area commander ‘E’ Festac, ACP Yusuf Ajape, and the officer in-charge of the command’s X-Squad, Superintendent Alliu Abubakar to swing into action and bring the offenders to law.

Explaining how they were arrested, the command's spokesperson, Superintendent Chike Oti said the culprits were nabbed while trying to get N75,000 from a motorist.

He said: “The four policemen and three LASTMA officials were caught trying to extort one Mr. Waheed Lamidi, whom they gave a bank account to transfer N75,000 into, when he complained that he had no cash.”

Oti gave identities of the policemen and LASTMA officials as Inspector Charles Omokaro, Inspector Idara Akai, Sergeant Chidi Mordi and Sergeant Joseph Bernard, Sam Adekunle, Omolaja Ige and Modinat Folashade.

They have all been put in custody for more investigations.

