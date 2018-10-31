Home | News | General | Ekiti poll: PDP votes deliberately voided - Witness tells tribunal

- A witness before the Ekiti tribunal has accused INEC of deliberately voiding PDP's votes

- The witness alleged that this happened at unit 009, ward 4 of Ido -Osi local government area

- Recall that Olusola Kolapo of PDP has approached tribunal following the July 14 Ekiti guber poll

A petitioner’s witness on Tuesday, October 30, told the Ekiti state governorship election tribunal, that votes for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were deliberately voided by staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the July 14 governorship election.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the witness, Omobuljo Bankole, specifically said that the PDP votes were voided in unit 009, ward 4 of Ido -Osi local government area.

Legit.ng gathers that Bankole stated this while testifying before the tribunal, headed by Justice Suleiman Belgore, sitting at the FCT High Court, Apo.

READ ALSO: Buhari will get fewer northern votes in 2019 - Shekarau

The petitioners, PDP, and its candidate in the Ekiti July 14 governorship election, Olusola Kolapo had approached the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election.

The respondents in the suit are the INEC and All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state

Answering a question during cross-examination by Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), counsel to APC, Bankole stated that his party scored more than 119 votes during the election in his unit.

The witness said:“I was there when they deliberately voided the PDP’s voters in unit 9 (ward 4, Ido -Osi LGA), the male polling clerk of INEC voided 27 votes."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Ekiti state governorship election petition tribunal was told on Friday, October 26, that the July 14 governorship election was full of irregularities, and the results did not reflect the votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s state collation agent during the election, Sunday Olowolafe, along with 11 other witnesses, made this claim while testifying before the tribunal, sitting at the FCT High Court, Apo.

Were Ekiti residents paid to vote? - on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...