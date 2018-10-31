Home | News | General | Socio-economic activities grounded in Ogbe-Ijoh – IYC

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—IJAW Youth Council, IYC, Western zone, yesterday, raised the alarm that social and economic activities have been grounded at Ogbe-Ijoh community, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, following the boundary dispute between Aladja and the community.

Chairman of IYC in the zone, Mr. Frank Akiefa, in a statement, also lamented that scores of residents had fled the Ijaw town as a result of the bloodbath, urging the Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to urgently put modalities in place to stop the crisis.

The statement reads: “Within this period of hostility, socio-economic as well as political activities have been halted. Children no longer go to school because of fear. Many have been killed, mutilated, injured and permanently disfigured in Ogbe-Ijoh.

“This avoidable crisis has also resulted in many fleeing their homes. Dwellers in these communities no longer carry out their economic activities like fishing and farming for fear of losing their lives.

“As the general election draws near, we urge Governor Okowa to find a lasting solution to the dispute because elections might be thwarted in those areas. We also want to recommend that security personnel should be stationed in between the two communities to ensure lives and property are secured.

“We equally use this medium to call the two communities to give a peace a chance. The warring communities should know that no parcel of land is worth the blood of a human being.’’

