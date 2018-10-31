Home | News | General | OSUN POLL: Afenifere suspends Omisore for colluding with APC

By Dayo Johnson & John Olaniyi

AKURE—THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, suspended the Osun State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Senator Iyiola Omisore, for violating its directive not to team up with the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the Osun re-run governorship election.

Omisore

But in a swift reaction, Senator Omisore hit back saying SDP members are not affiliates of Afenifere.

Afenifere leader, Pa Rueben Fasoranti announced Omisore’s suspension at its monthly meeting held in Akure, Ondo State.

After a stormy session on the issue, the group axed the SDP governorship candidate for embarrassing the group by joining forces with the APC in the re-run governorship election in Osun State.

Fasoranti said: “We have decided to suspend Iyiola Omisore from the group for one year for violating Afenifere’s directive which affected the outcome of the Osun elections.”

The Afenifere leader disowned Omisore’s decision to collude with the APC in the re-run election noting that the group was not part of any of such plan.

Recall that the SDP National Chairman, Chief Olu Falae had equally disowned the party’s governorship candidate for not carrying the party along before selling out to the APC in Osun state.

Meanwhile, Afenifere in its communiqué entitled: ‘This State of Anomie Can’t Go On’, read by Mr. Korede Duyile condemned “the extreme and barbaric use of force against members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, in Abuja in the past few days coming to head with killings of unidentified members of the sect by a combined team of Police and soldiers in the federal capital.

On President Muhammadu Buhari’s certificate scandal, Afenifere said: “We believe that this controversy touches at the core of the moral fibre of our country not necessarily because the President may not be qualified to contest based on the ridiculous provisions of the Abacha -made constitution of Nigeria which makes leadership the only job for which serious preparation is not required but because a good standard is not set for the society and especially our young people by the following unfortunate developments.

“The onus on Mr President is to produce the document he has claimed through the examination body so as to retain his claim to being a man of integrity and being eligible to contest the 2019 elections.

SDP members not affiliates of Afenifere — Omisore

Reacting to his suspension, Omisore said SDP members are not affiliates of Afenifere.

He said he had not been informed of the decision by Afenifere but maintained that he acted in line with the resolution passed by SDP.

His words: “Acting at variance? Osun SDP passed a resolution to coalesce with APC. Osun SDP members are not affiliates of Afenifere. Politics is local, so I acted in consonance with the position and will of Osun SDP.

“I’m yet to be informed, if so, Afenifere bypassed principle of fair hearing.

“I wasn’t given any directives it might be oversight on Afenifere’s part or assumptions.”

