Home | News | General | Trial of lawyer that allegedly murdered husband stalled

By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—THE trial of a female lawyer, Udeme Otike-Odibi, who allegedly murdered her husband, Symphorosa Otike-Odibi, was, yesterday, stalled due to the absence of the trial judge, Justice Asedayo Akintoye.

Why is he spending so much time with his widowed sister-in-law?

Judicial symbol for justice

Fayose regains freedom, leaves Ikoyi prison

Udeme, 48, is facing a two-count charge of murder and misconduct with regard to a corpse, before an Igbosere High Court in Lagos.

She was arraigned on June 13 by Lagos State Government, pleaded not guilty to the offences and was remanded at Kirikiri Prisons.

EFCC denies starving detainees

The prosecutor had, during arraignment, told the court that Udeme committed the alleged offences on May 3 at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos.

The prosecution said Udeme stabbed her husband and mutilated his corpse by cutting his genitals.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, the case could not go on as it was revealed that the court was not sitting due to the absence of the judge.

At the last adjourned date, October 10, the defendant’s friend, Mrs Mureen Offor, had told the court how the suspect allegedly murdered her husband, Symphorosa, in the early hours of May 3.

The matter has been adjourned till November 20.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...