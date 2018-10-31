Home | News | General | Man slumps, dies in Aba after screaming ‘my heart’

AS the identity of the man that reportedly died during an early morning exercise in Aba, Abia State, Monday, is still unknown, yesterday morning, a tricycle operator reportedly slumped and died close to a petrol station at Bata Bus Stop in Aba.

The man was simply identified as Ogbonna Uche through his tricycle documents, which were checked by a policeman, who spoke under anonymity.

The policeman said Uche crossed the road holding on to his chest and shouting “my heart, my heart” before he slumped and died.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Mmeribe John, confirmed that the man crossed the road holding on to his chest.

According to John, “he was shouting ‘my chest, my chest’and we asked him for the phone number of his wife. He said his wife has no phone.

“That was the last word that came from him before he collapsed and died.”

Mmeribe said the man must have consumed a substance from a small bottle found in his shirt pocket, which was suspected to be poisonous.

Another Police officer at the scene, who did not give his name, sampled the substance using his fingers and said it felt very hot.

Another man, who later arrived at the scene at about 9:55a.m. and identified himself as Okwubunka, confirmed that the dead driver was truly Ogbonna Uche.

He said late Uche was his brother and that they hailed from Okpulo-Umuobo in Osisioma Local Government Area.

According to Okwubunka, the deceased “had been suffering from heart issues which are not natural, but he had been managing it.”

Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffery Ogbonna, said on telephone that he was unaware of the incident.

