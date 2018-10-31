Home | News | General | India unveils world’s tallest statue
Dangote responsible for over 10% of Nigeria’s GDP — Report
Djokovic wins Paris opener as Federer confirms return

India unveils world’s tallest statue



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 06:12:00
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

India on Wednesday unveiled the world ’ s tallest statue in the western state of Gujurat in celebration of her unity .Towering at 182 metres , the Statue of Unity is a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel , a hero of India ’ s freedom struggle and the country ’ s first deputy prime minister .

Patel , a Gujarati, was known as the ‘ Iron man of India ’ as he went about persuading all the princely states to join the Indian union after independence from British rule in 1947 .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who also hails from Gujarat, dedicated Patel ’ s statue to the people of India on the 142 nd birth anniversary of the statesman ’ s birth .

Top military commander , 24 others die in helicopter crash

The record – breaking monument , which towers over the Narmada River , was built at a cost of 29 . 89 billion rupees ( 430 million dollars ) .

Based on award – winning sculptor Ram Sutar ’ s creation , the statue was built by engineering firm Larsen and Toubro .

The bronze statue, which depicts Patel wearing the traditional Indian attire of a dhoti and a shawl , took 33 months to build and involved 250 engineers and 3400 workers , according to the Press Information Bureau of India .

“ To build this statue, [ hundreds of thousands ) of farmers from all over India came together to donate their tools , portions of their soil and a mass movement developed around the statue, ” Modi said in his speech .

Thousands of policemen guarded the venue during the inauguration , as local tribal people have been holding protests in recent months claiming the project had destroyed natural resources , the Times of India newspaper reported .

The 128 – metre Spring Temple Buddha in China had previously held the record for the tallest statue.

( dpa / NAN )

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 243