Violence: I’m watching you closely, Buhari warns police

President Muhammadu has said he is closely monitoring the Nigeria Police Force as violence rises in the country .He also asked the force to remain vigilant in securing communities and diligent in prosecuting criminal offences.

“ The Nigerian Police are in the frontline of securing communities . For the judiciary , unless the investigations are credible and rapidly done , there is nothing they can do .



“ From now on , the Nigeria police , you better watch it , I am going to watch you closely , ” the President said .

Buhari , who gave the warning on Tuesday , also said he would not fold his arms and allow those responsible for the recent killings in parts of Kaduna State to go unpunished .

Buhari made the remarks during a condolence visit to Kaduna State . According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity , Mr Femi Adesina , the President expressed sadness over the loss of lives and property in Kasuwan Magani and around Kaduna metropolis .

He said , “ If in the past , they ( perpetrators of violence ) got away scot – free , we shall now hold everyone to account for these latest killings .

“ It is unacceptable that criminal elements can visit on citizens the wanton killings recorded in the Kasuwan Magani incident of October 18 , 2018 and the unrest around Kaduna metropolis a few days later. This must stop. ”

Buhari also appealed to community leaders including ward heads , village heads and traditional rulers to be closer to their people , urging them not to shield those planning to wreak havoc on the community from law enforcement agencies .

He commiserated with the government and people of Kaduna State , and families who lost loved ones in the incidents.

The President also paid tribute to the late Agom Adara , Dr Maiwada Galadima , eulogising the traditional ruler of Adara chiefdom for serving his community and Kaduna State with dedication.

Buhari welcomed the decision of the Kaduna State Government and its local governments to build and provide facilities for the take – off of more police divisions and civil defence offices in the state .

“ On their part, citizens also have a duty to be law – abiding in their conduct and within their communities .

“ There is a need to avoid violence as a tool of negotiation or obtaining advantage , and learn to listen to each other and commit to resolving differences through peaceful means .

“ The federal security agencies will hunt and prosecute all those who sponsored these acts of violence , ” he said .

On the recent killing of Saudi journalist , Jamal Khashoggi , inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey , the President said while the whole world had been forced to watch and listen to what is happening , the situation in Kaduna has not attracted any attention .

“ I observed that more than 75 people were killed in Kaduna alone and I haven ’ t seen anything about it .

“ It means we are pushing ourselves as a nation and a people towards irrelevance , seen by the world itself , ’’ he said .

