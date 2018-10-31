Home | News | General | Third video of Kano State Governor, Ganduje receiving bribe emerges online (Watch) 
Violence: I’m watching you closely, Buhari warns police
Beyoncé Dresses as Toni Braxton for 2018 Halloween (Photos) 

Third video of Kano State Governor, Ganduje receiving bribe emerges online (Watch) 



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 02:43:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

More trouble for Kano State Governor, Ganduje as the 3rd part of his bribery video just hit the net. 

Watch video below… 

Episode 3 is out of Gandollar.
The Barawo “Thief” of Kano was saying as he collected bribe that he didn’t see money as Deputy Governor. pic.twitter.com/AI3WKw9Z6T

— Adeyanju Deji ???????? (@adeyanjudeji) October 30, 2018

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 241