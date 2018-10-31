Third video of Kano State Governor, Ganduje receiving bribe emerges online (Watch)
- 31/10/2018 02:43:00
- 5
- 0
More trouble for Kano State Governor, Ganduje as the 3rd part of his bribery video just hit the net.
Watch video below…
Episode 3 is out of Gandollar.
The Barawo “Thief” of Kano was saying as he collected bribe that he didn’t see money as Deputy Governor. pic.twitter.com/AI3WKw9Z6T
— Adeyanju Deji ???????? (@adeyanjudeji) October 30, 2018
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles