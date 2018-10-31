Home | News | General | ‘Feeding after 9pm not beneficial to health’
‘Feeding after 9pm not beneficial to health’



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  31/10/2018
A Professor of Anatomy , Oladapo Ashiru , has warned against eating after 9 pm , stressing that such a habit is not beneficial to the human body and health .In an interview with our correspondent, Ashiru noted that when people eat after 9 pm the food would not be able to digest before sleeping which is dangerous for the body .

“ The only condition when you could eat after 9 pm is if you can exercise patience to ensure the food digest . But, unfortunately , many people who eat after 9 pm will not wait for the food to digest , they go to bed immediately and this lead to many health problems, ” Ashiru stated .

Also , researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania found that eating late at night raises glucose and insulin levels in the blood , both of which cause type 2 diabetes .

According to newtelegraph . co . uk, the researchers found evidence that poor timing of meals can also affect cholesterol levels, which can increase the risk of heart disease or heart attack .

The researchers in their study asked nine adults with a healthy weight to eat three meals and two snacks between 8 am and 7 pm for eight weeks and then asked them to do the same but between noon and 11 pm for another eight weeks . To control for sleep , they asked participants to sleep between 11 pm to 9 am for eight weeks .

They found that when participants ate later at night, not only did their weight increase but so did their levels of insulin , glucose and cholesterol .

They also found that during the first eight weeks of daytime eating , participants produced a hormone , which stimulated the appetite to help them feel fuller for longer .

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

